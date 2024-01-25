3 Astros lefty outfielder options available in free agency or via trade
Finding a left-handed hitting outfielder with speed on the open market isn't as easy as one might think.
By Drew Koch
2. Jake Fraley
This is a bit out of left field - no pun intended. But maybe the Astros need to try the trade market rather than looking to make an addition through free agency. Jake Fraley has been a solid contributor for the Cincinnati Reds over the past two seasons and still has three years of team control remaining.
If you're looking for speed, Fraley's got you covered. While center field probably isn't his best position defensively, Fraley can still cover plenty of ground. Fraley stole 21 bags a year ago and can play above-average defense at both corner outfield spots.
A toe injury limited Fraley over the second half of last season, but the left-handed hitting slugger was still able to club 15 home runs and only struck out 18.7 percent of the time. Fraley's 9.7 percent walk rate suggests he has a fairly good understanding of the strike zone as well.
The problem with Fraley is his performance against left-handed pitching. Last season, the 28-year-old hit just .147 off southpaws and posted an OPS of only .504. That number jumps to .815, however, when facing right-handed pitching, so Fraley would be a platoon option in the outfield.
Of course, the Reds aren't just going to give Fraley away. Cincinnati has a team who's looking to compete this season, but with TJ Friedl and Will Benson, it would seem that the Reds have a left-handed bat to spare. It's worth a phone call, right?