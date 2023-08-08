3 Astros prospects that could get called up and help Houston in the second half
The Houston Astros made waves at the trade deadline. They could have some more help coming from the minor leagues soon.
By Eric Cole
Spencer Arrighetti
Finally, the only arm on this list is Spencer Arrighetti and that is for a few reasons. First and foremost, the Astros really don't have a lot of help coming on the pitching side of things in the high minors. Lefty Colton Gordon is certainly interesting as a guy with several good pitches and the ability to command all of them, but he literally just got promoted to Triple-A so unless he totally shows out very quickly, he isn't a super likely option.
Spencer Arrighetti, on the other hand, is more of a known quantity. Not only has he made several starts in Triple-A this season, he has demonstrated the ability to miss bats throughout his career in the minor leagues. In 2022, Spencer struck out 152 batters in just 106.2 innings of work. Those are big time strikeout numbers.
The issue with Arrighetti is his command as his walk rates are much higher than you would want out of a starter. His fastball and slider are both plus pitches when he is on, but he can have trouble landing them for strikes when he has to. If opposing batters are overly aggressive or are having trouble picking him up, then all is well. However, patient hitters are often rewarded with a free pass or getting very hittable pitches when he is behind in the count.
Expect Arrighetti to be among the options the Astros consider if they need a starter with some upside in the case of an injury in the second half. Another option that may actually be more likely is Houston bringing Arrighetti up to help out in the bullpen if needed. In shorter stints, that fastball/slider combination could really play up and give hitters fits especially righties.