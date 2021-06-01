3 areas where the Astros need to invest during the offseason

The Houston Astros still have some business to attend to in 2024. After getting swept by the Reds and losing a series to the Athletics, the AL West race is far from over, especially with the way Houston is playing at the moment (as well as the specter of Jose Altuve's injury hanging over the team). However, it is impossible to ignore the fact that the season will be coming to an end soon, one way or another, and the offseason will be upon us.

This coming offseason is likely to be a time of change for Houston. Justin Verlander's time with the Astros seems like it is coming to a close, unless he is willing to play for a lot cheaper and without a guaranteed rotation spot. Alex Bregman will test free agency, and seems like he will be playing in a different uniform (unless some rather optimistic predictions come true).

With so much on their plate regarding their future, figuring out how the Astros will use their limited resources will be an interesting puzzle to solve.

Here are the areas the Astros need to invest in during the upcoming offseason

The reality of making offseason predictions is that the market can often dictate what moves a team actually makes. One can want a franchise cornerstone outfielder or starting pitcher, but that does not mean that one will be available or that the team can actually afford one.

The goal here is to identify clear areas that the Astros need to address this offseason that at least feel feasible. Sure, signing Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes would be sick, but that just isn't going to happen, especially with all of the dead money on the Astros' books between Jose Abreu's release and the ever-present albatross that is Rafael Montero's contract.

With that in mind, here is where the Astros should invest this coming offseason.

First Base

This one is a gimme. Jon Singleton is not a long-term solution at first base, as he has done little except occasionally run into a homer every now and again to keep his OPS reasonable. Fortunately for the Astros, first base is also one of those positions where you can get real value without breaking the bank too badly.

In an ideal world, the Astros would be able to cash their long-held interest in Pete Alonso into a deal, or perhaps Cody Bellinger would be an option. However, both players are likely to be rather expensive if they are signable at all. Still, it might be a worthy gamble to give a one-year deal (maybe with an option for two) to a guy like Paul Goldschmidt, or make a longer-term play for Christian Walker. It sounds like the Astros like Yainer Diaz at first base, but that just creates short-term problems at catcher if that is the route they take.

Shortstop

We've covered the Astros' dilemma with Jeremy Peña already. While he is billed as a solid defender with upside at the plate, Peña has been decidedly neither in 2024, and he is about to get a raise as he enters his arbitration years. With Alex Bregman likely headed out of town, Houston needs to get their infield sorted out now instead of having the issue forced for them.

There is an argument for Houston to just bet on Brice Matthews as their shortstop of the future and see what Peña can do in 2025, knowing they have an internal solution. However, a more interesting option is for the Astros to go with Matthews/Zach Dezenzo/Shay Whitcomb at third and turn to free agency for a shortstop. Willy Adames has really boosted his stock ahead of his free agency, but he could be a bit pricey. However, Ha-Seong Kim might be a fun "buy lower" option if he actually opts out of his deal with the Padres. He'll always provide defensive value, even if his bat is a bit more hit-and-miss.

Re-sign Yusei Kikuchi

At some point, the Astros just have to double down on the path they have chosen. Houston pushed their chips in on Kikuchi at the trade deadline and, so far, it has worked out great. Not only has Kikuchi pitched arguably the best of his career in Houston, but the Astros seem to be unbeatable when he is on the mound. Sometimes it is best not to ask too many questions and just accept things.

Keeping Kikuchi is far from a sure thing, as he is likely going to try and parlay his surge after the trade into a significant payday. However, Kikuchi is 33 years old, and he DID just put up two plus very mediocre-at-best seasons with Toronto. Teams aren't going to just forget that happened. Among the free agent starters that are likely to be available, Kikuchi may be the one that fits what Houston is looking for the best, when factoring in cost.

