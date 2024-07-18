2025 Houston Astros Schedule: Soft April slate gives way to brutal stretch in August
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros are set to begin the second half of the 2024 season and fans' minds were on the upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics to see if the Astros could keep the good times rolling. However, all of that was upended with MLB's decision to reveal the 2025 schedules on Thursday.
There is one league-wide change that is worth mentioning before getting to the Astros-centric tidbits. Major League Baseball thankfully abandoned the two-game interleague series that have caused travel havoc at times, especially when inclement weather gets involved.
As for things that matter to Houston fans, their 2025 schedule is surprisingly favorable, beginning with a couple matchups with middling NL teams, but August looks like it could be absolutely brutal.
2025 Astros Schedule: Houston could make hay in April, but brutal stretch in August against AL East elite could be problematic
As far as early schedules go, the Astros could have done a lot worse. While we won't know EXACTLY how soft Houston's schedule will be in April, matchups against the Mets, Giants, and Twins don't exactly inspire fear in the hearts of men. Houston does have a mid-April series against the Mariners, which could be troublesome, but the rest of April generally avoids any teams that are predicted to be elite next year.
August, on the other hand, is an entirely different animal. The Astros have two series against the Red Sox, who appear to be on the rise this year, seven games against the Orioles, who may be among the best teams in baseball for the next decade, and a three-game set in New York against the Yankees. While the Yankees aren't scaring anyone right now, and being run by Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone helps the Astros' cause, it is probably fair to guess that the month of August could end up being very consequential for Houston's chances.
If the Astros find themselves in need of some easy wins late in the 2025 season, the schedule gives them a hand there as well. Their final home series is against the Mariners, which should be appointment baseball, but they end their season on the road against the Athletics and Angels, who look like they could be terrible for the next few years.