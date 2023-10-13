2023 Astros ALCS Bound: 15 Interesting Astros Facts You Might Not Know
Over 20,000 players and 140 years of action in Major League Baseball history, and the Astros are just the second team to go to seven championship series in consecutive seasons.
By Paul Conlon
12) Ryan Pressly now top 10 in playoff pitching appearances
By competing in two games in the Astros series against the Twins, Ryan Pressly broke into the top-10 in MLB history in the category of postseason appearances by a pitcher. Pressly has now pitched in 42 playoff games and should pass Andy Pettitte during the ALCS with Mike Timlin (46 appearances) and Mike Stanton (53) next up after that.
13) Justin Verlander ranks first in career postseason strikeouts
Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan holds the regular season strikeout record with 5,714. But—did you know—no one has struck out as many batters as Justin Verlander in the postseason? Verlander’s 236 strikeouts continue to speak to his dominance even at a later point in his illustrious career.
14) Verlander ranks third in playoff innings pitched
Justin Verlander ranks third all-time in postseason innings pitched with 213. With five more frames under his belt, he will pass Hall of Famer Tom Glavine. However, he has a long way to go if he wants to catch first place Andy Pettitte who is the runaway leader at a whopping 276.2 playoff innings pitched.
15) Verlander about to become second all-time in playoff game starts
When Dusty Baker gives the baseball to Verlander to start game one of the ’23 ALCS, upon his first pitch, Verlander will unseat Tom Glavine for second place on the all-time list for postseason games started. Pettitte yet again is the leader in the category at 44 playoff starts.