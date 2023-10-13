2023 Astros ALCS Bound: 15 Interesting Astros Facts You Might Not Know
Over 20,000 players and 140 years of action in Major League Baseball history, and the Astros are just the second team to go to seven championship series in consecutive seasons.
By Paul Conlon
8) Altuve second in postseason home runs
Jose Altuve’s home run against Minnesota brings him one step closer to knocking out Manny Ramírez as the leader in this category. If Altuve manages to hit five more long balls—or dare it be written, six—he will go down as the all-time postseason home run king.
9) Bregman top 10 in postseason walks
Did you know—while Alex Bregman’s one walk against Minnesota in the divisional round might not seem like much, it leaves him only three bases-on-balls away from catching Albert Pujols for ninth-place on the all-time list? Talk about decision at the plate in the toughest moments and on the biggest stages.
10) Cristian Javier leads in key hits per game stat
Entering the upcoming ALCS against the Rangers, Cristian Javier ranks in first place in MLB history by allowing on average less than four hits per game over a sample size of at least 30 postseason innings pitched. So, he’s a particularly tough customer to get a hit off of when he’s dealing. He is the only pitcher in MLB history to pitch at least 30 innings in the playoffs and to average less than four hits surrendered per nine innings.
11) Cristian Javier ranks second in strikeouts per nine innings
If that was not enough, the right-hander also comes to life in the playoffs as a strikeout artist. Among all pitchers who have toed the rubber for a minimum of 30 innings in the postseason, Javier ranks second all-time to Trevor Rosenthal in the category of strikeouts per nine innings. After 15 postseason appearances and 37 innings of action, Javier averages a whopping 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. And top of that, Javier recently became the only pitcher ever to strikeout nine batters while surrendering one hit or less in multiple playoff appearances.