One thing is keeping Brewers out of Astros’ Isaac Paredes trade plans

The Houston Astros appear to be no closer to resolving the infield logjam they had when the offseason began. There were reports that the Astros had a framework of a three-team trade in place that would have sent Isaac Paredes to the Boston Red Sox and Brendan Donovan to Houston, but those talks stalled. The result was Donovan being traded to the Seattle Mariners, and the Red Sox connecting on a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for Caleb Durbin.

It was a curious trade for the Brewers, considering they essentially depleted their organizational depth at third base. Milwaukee's farm system is littered with infield prospects at the top, but none are expected to take hold of third base in 2026.

As options dwindle for the Astros in terms of finding for a trade partner for Paredes, there's been some speculation that the Brewers could be a fit. The Astros are seeking a left-handed-hitting outfielder in exchange for Paredes, and, on paper, that would make them a match with the Brewers.

There are reasons why the Astros should trade Isaac Paredes to the Brewers, but one clear issue that will block a deal

Outside of clearing the glut of infielders on the roster, the other incentive for the Astros to trade Paredes is that it would clear payroll space. Paredes is set to earn $9.3 million in 2026 and has a club option for the 2027 season. As the Brewers just experienced with William Contreras, Paredes is also arbitration-eligible for 2027. There's a scenario where Paredes' option is declined because the arbitration system would project a cheaper amount.

The Brewers are never big spenders during the offseason, and that reality has been accentuated this offseason with Bradon Woodruff deciding to take their qualifying offer of $22.025 million. Given their situation, it stands to reason Milwaukee would only be interested in Paredes if Houston was absorbing most of his contract. A scenario that doesn't seem too likely for Dana Brown and Co.

Perhaps the situation between Paredes and Christian Walker becomes untenable, and the Astros reach a point of desperation in trade talks. That could be a scenario where the Brewers become a realistic suitor for Paredes. Right now, Houston would rather continue with the act that allows both Paredes and Walker to co-exist.