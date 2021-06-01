NL contender’s interest in Alex Bregman could force Astros to entertain alternatives

The Houston Astros' desire to bring Alex Bregman back is understandable, but is also a bit problematic. Not only is Bregman reportedly wanting a massive contract, but he is also one of the most in-demand free agents on the market right now.

Houston clearly is willing to push their payroll a bit to reunite with Bregman, but a massive bidding war is not what they are looking for.

Unfortunately, a bidding war Bregman is precisely what could be brewing at the moment. Not only are teams like the Yankees, Tigers, and Mets competing with Houston, but now it sounds like one of the top teams in the National League, the Phillies, are eyeing Bregman, assuming their offseason goes as planned.

Phillies' interest in Bregman could severely complicate an Astros reunion

Phillies Interested In Alex Bregman, Willy Adames https://t.co/xwpDil8e9Z pic.twitter.com/4nfHf0TNyY — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 25, 2024

The Phillies signing Bregman doesn't come without it's own obstacles. One, it would presumably take them out of the running for the other top free agents they have been connected to this offseason. The other problem is the presence of Alec Bohm. Philadelphia has expressed a desire to trade Bohm this offseason and such a deal feels likely, but it isn't likely Philly is going to sign Bregman before they know for sure that they can move him.

That said, the fit between the Phillies and Bregman makes a lot of sense. Dave Dombrowski absolutely loves stars, and for a Phillies team that could use an impact bat from the right side, Bregman is probably the best option with that profile at a position of need. The Phillies also have an owner that is not afraid to spend money and has inked big deals with Boras clients before. Add all of that, plus Bregman's experience in the postseason, and you have a near perfect match.

As for the Astros, a deep-pocketed suitor for Bregman certainly creates a problem. While it has been reported that Houston has already put in their offer for Bregman, it is pretty telling that we have heard next to nothing about progress in those talks, and the list of suitors for Bregman continues to grow. The next domino that needs to fall is a Bohm trade (possibly to the Astros), and depending on the timing of that move, Bregman's market could get moving extremely quickly and, sadly, away from Houston's comfort zone.

