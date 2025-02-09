Next Astros retired number couldn't be more obvious (but it's not Jose Altuve)

Newly-elected Hall of Famer Billy Wagner will be honored by the Houston Astros this year. Wagner, who spent nine seasons in an Astros uniform, will have his No. 13 retired by the same organization who'll be represented on his Hall of Fame plaque.

The ceremony will be held on August 16, 2025, less than a month after Wagner is officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Wagner's No. 13 will hang alongside such Astros greats as Jeff Bagwell (No. 5), Craig Biggio (No. 7), and Nolan Ryan (No. 34).

Soon enough, Astro for life Jose Altuve will have his No. 27 retired by Houston, but another Astros' great is likely to receive the honor a couple years before the former AL MVP. The recently-departed Justin Verlander, who helped Houston win two World Championships, will undoubtedly be the next player to have his jersey number retired by the Astros.

Justin Veralander will be the next Astros player to have his number retired by Houston

After Verlander's injury-plagued 2024 season and his departure to join the San Francisco Giants this offseason, it's easy to forget that he was such a big part of Houston's success over the past several seasons.

Verlander spent the first-half of his career with the Detroit Tigers. After winning Rookie of the Year honors, a Cy Young, AL MVP, and making multiple trips to the All-Star Game, Verlander was traded to the Astros on August 31, 2017. Verlander dominated down the stretch that season and posted an outstanding 1.06 ERA during his first five starts with the Astros.

Verlander was on the mound for Houston's AL West clinching game over the Seattle Mariners that season and won two of Houston's three games during their ALDS victory over the Boston Red Sox. With their backs against the wall, down 3-2 heading into Game 6 of the ALCS, Houston turned to Verlander. The right-hander's seven shutout-inning performance propelled Houston to win the game, and eventually the series over the New York Yankees. Verlander was named the 2017 ALCS MVP.

Justin Verlander was key during Astros' World Series championships

Though dominant during the first two postseason series that year, Verlander didn't have that same edge against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the World Series. While he still struck out 15 batters over 12 innings, Verlander was tagged with five earned runs and a loss during the 2017 Fall Classic. But Houston still prevailed and Verlander secured his first-ever World Championship.

Verlander followed up his first year in Houston with two more dazzling seasons. He won the AL Cy Young in 2019 behind a league-leading 21 wins and 223 innings pitched. Verlander's 2.58 ERA was just slightly higher than Yankees' pitcher Gerrit Cole's 2.50 ERA, but the Astros' starter still took home the trophy.

After missing the 2021 season following Tommy John surgery, Verlander returned with a vengeance in 2022 and won his third Cy Young Award. Verlander's 1.75 ERA led all AL starters that season. After multiple shortcomings during the World Series throughout his career, Verlander finally got a win in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Verlander secured his second World Championship after Houston won the series in six games.

Verlander returned to Houston at the 2023 trade deadline and helped the Astros' playoff pursuit that season. A shoulder injury kept Verlander on the shelf for all but 17 games last season, and the soon-to-be 42-year-old jetted off the Bay Area this winter in what could be his last hurrah.

Wagner will get his just-due later this season, and Altuve will long be remembered by the Houston faithful. But Verlander, who's sure to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, will undoubtedly be the next Astros player to have his jersey retired by the organization.

