MLB power rankings reveals harsh reality that should keep Astros GM up at night

The 2025 regular season hasn't started yet, so it's a bit premature to make sweeping evaluations of the Houston Astros without even seeing them take the field in a meaningful game. But with free agency all but over, trade talks (mostly) on hold until July, and Opening Day less than a month away, it's fair to make sensible observations about how team's rosters are constructed.

CBS Sports recently revealed their MLB Power Rankings for the top 10 bullpens heading into the 2025. Unsurprisingly, the Astros were nowhere to be found. While numerous Astros fans have shared their concerns over Houston's lack of outfield depth, the bullpen might actually be the biggest concern this season.

The Astros bullpen could be Houston's Achilles' heel during the 2025 season

The Astros bullpen underwent some changes this offseason. Ryan Pressly was traded to the Chicago Cubs, ending his Astros' tenure. Houston received virtually nothing from Rafael Montero last season and agreed to send him down to the minors, but the right-hander is back in camp this spring and vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

But the Astros' over-reliance on both Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu in 2024 is something that can't continue in 2025. Astros manager Joe Espada has acknowledged as much, but without any meaningful additions to the relief corps, fans are wondering where these reinforcements will be coming from.

The assumption, of course, is that Bryan King continues to make strides after posting solid numbers last season. Houston is still holding out hope that former first-round pick and highly-regarded prospect Forrest Whitley finally lives up to expectations. And then there's players like Caleb Ort, Tayler Scott, and Nick Hernandez; all of whom will likely contribute to the cause this season.

"The arms that we have in this bullpen are going to play key roles like they did last year and put us in position to succeed."@astros reliever Josh Hader discusses entering his second season in Houston and his expectations for 2025.#MLBTonight | @RoFlo pic.twitter.com/AG5GPFZHha — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 2, 2025

Sadly, hope is not a strategy and relievers are nothing if not volatile. While Astros GM Dana Brown should be praised for his ability to reload the lineup after losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, some fans are likely to chastise him given the lack of meaningful additions to the bullpen this offseason.

Houston's starting rotation is missing several pieces ahead of Opening Day, meaning that there's likely to be an increased need for high-level contributions from the bullpen. Brown and Co. had better hope that this year's crop of relievers are up to the task, or else could go sideways very quickly. Another slow start to begin the season is something that Astros fans are hoping to avoid in 2025.

