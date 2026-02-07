MLB Network’s right fielder rankings highlight what Astros have lost in recent years

For nearly a decade, the Houston Astros have been a baseball powerhouse. They dominated the AL West and weren't just perennial playoff contenders — they were regular World Series favorites. Unfortunately, you can't hold onto all of your talent forever and after two championship runs, many of their core pieces have moved on.

The most recent franchise star to depart was Framber Valdez who just signed a free agent deal with the Tigers, but he's simply the latest in a long line of exceptional players to leave Houston in recent years. Ideally, all of them would have their best years with the Astros. In reality, many will go on to have very fruitful careers. It's still an excruciating reminder of what could've been and there's no better example than a pair of the team's best outfielders in recent history.

Former Astros Kyle Tucker and George Springer are both in MLB's top 10 list of right fielders

MLB Network has steadily released their list of top 10 players by position according to an internal algorithm known as "The Shredder" and their rankings for right field contain two familiar faces.

Here is the #Top10RightNow in right field, according to The Shredder! pic.twitter.com/OeEblYUT9z — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 4, 2026

Kyle Tucker's appearance should come as no surprise. Early in the offseason, he was slated to be this offseason's highest paid free agent with MLBTradeRumors projecting him to receive a deal in the range of 11 years, $400 million. He ultimately signed for "just" $240 million over four years but the colossal $60 million AAV is by itself indicative of what the Dodgers think he can do for their already star-studded roster.

Springer's inclusion on the list is less expected and perhaps skewed by a potentially anomalous season in 2025. He had shown major signs of regression in recent years but revived his production at the plate last season, going from a 91 OPS+ in 2024 to a 161 OPS+ in 2025, a new single-season career best.

Now that he's heading into his age-36 season, it's doubtful he'll repeat what he did last year but he's still projected to be a contributor to a Blue Jays squad with high hopes. The Blue Jays' ZiPS Projections have him slated for a 115 OPS+ and more if his bat speed stays at or near what it was in 2025.

For both of these players, leaving Houston wasn't totally up to them. Springer hit free agency in 2021 just as Tucker was beginning to break out and it would've been difficult to turn down the six-year, $150 million contract offered by Toronto. Tucker was traded in his final year of club control so Houston could fill the third base gap left by Alex Bregman and replenish their depleted farm system.

The Astros are entering spring training with more questions than answers. It has been a while since the organization has had this level of roster uncertainty and the reasons for optimism are growing fewer and far between. Houston may still have a few tricks up its sleeve but it looks like the organization's best years are behind them, at least for now.