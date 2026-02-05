Astros’ Framber Valdez rumors die after AL contender makes historic signing

Framber Valdez's market appeared to be stalling with less than two weeks before spring training. The Baltimore Orioles were the team most connected to Valdez throughout the offseason, but they never appeared to be eager to push a deal across the finish line. It led to speculation that the Houston Astros could get back involved in the bidding. If not the Astros, then perhaps the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reports of the Pirates' interest in Valdez felt like his agents were sending a warning shot throughout the league that it was time to get serious with the offers. The message worked, and Valdez has found a new home.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Valdez has inked a three-year deal with the Detroit Tigers worth $115 million. Valdez's contract includes an opt-out after the second year, and he gets a historic AAV for a Latin American pitcher.

BREAKING: Star left-hander Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a three-year, $115 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Valdez, 32, gets the highest AAV ever for a left-handed pitcher as well as the highest for a Latin American pitcher. Huge move for Detroit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2026

The Astros were never going pay Framber Valdez the money that the Detroit Tigers did.

A potential reunion between the Astros and Valdez never quite made sense. The Astros would have needed to clear nearly $40 million in payroll space to afford that contract without going over the first level of the luxury tax. Not to mention, Valdez's 2025 season felt like a farewell in Houston, considering how willing he was to question the Astros' coaching staff. Not to mention, the whole crossing up his own catcher thing.

Despite speculation of a potential reunion, Astros general manager told reporters earlier this week that he hadn't any recent conversations with Valdez about a return to Houston.

Between the trade for Mike Burrows and signing Tatsuya Imai, it seemed that the Astros were leaning toward being creative with replacing Valdez in the rotation. At this stage of their respective careers, neither Burrows nor Imai can be considered a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, but with the right development, they could prove to be a better investment for Houston.

If the Astros do look for some veteran stability for their rotation, Justin Verlander is still looking for a home. There was a thought that Verlander could be earmarked for a reunion with the Tigers, but signing Valdez likely rules them out. Verlander isn't quite the ace that he once was in Houston, but he would provide some depth at the backend of the rotation.