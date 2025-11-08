MLB insider thinks Astros may revisit deadline target that would change everything

The Houston Astros have a lot of names in their lineup that fans recognize, but it's still very flawed. Jose Altuve is clearly declining, Christian Walker's first season in Houston was a dud, and the only left-handed bat of consequence they have is Yordan Alvarez and he was hurt most of last season.

Finding some consistency at the top of the lineup would go a long way toward getting the Astros back on track. Thankfully, there's a chance Astros GM Dana Brown could swing big to do just that.

After a series of roster moves this week, the Astros have cleared out their logjam in the outfield a bit. Nevertheless, it feels like a prime spot on the roster to bring in an impact left-handed bat this winter. While the free agent market doesn't have a lot of great options that fits the bill, one of the Astros' trade deadline targets may still be available this offseason. Jon Morosi of MLB Network believes that Steven Kwan could be moved later this winter.

Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, Jarren Duran and more!@jonmorosi highlights a list of potential trade candidates to keep your eye on this offseason. pic.twitter.com/qX79LbxWHT — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 5, 2025

A Steven Kwan trade would completely change the Astros' outlook heading into 2026

The Astros need a consistent source of offense from the left side, and a player who can also play above-average defense. While Kwan doesn't hit the ball hard, there might not be a better contact hitter in all baseball, and he never strikes out. Combine that with Gold Glove defense in the outfield and you have a recipe for success.

The question, however, is what it would take to pry Kwan away from Cleveland. On one hand, the Guardians probably would like to compete in the AL Central, but Kwan is starting to get expensive (for them) with a projected $8.5 million salary in 2026. Kwan isn't slated to become a free agent until after the 2027 season — something that will up the ante in trade talks. But Houston has to be motivated, and all of these rumors wouldn't be floating out there if the Guardians weren't at least listening.

If the Astros were somehow able pull off a trade for Kwan, it would change everything about the rest of their offseason. Adding an impact lefty bat for less than $10 million would allow Houston to be much more aggressive addressing their rotation and bullpen this winter. Unfortunately, just because the Astros may want Kwan to be available, it doesn't mean it will actually happen. Other teams will be lurking as well.