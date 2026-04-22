MLB insider suggests Joe Espada is already on the clock to turn the Astros season around

24 games into the season, Houston finds itself in unfamiliar territory at the bottom of the AL West. Although they have just a 3.5-game deficit behind the Athletics, there are plenty of reasons to think the skid is only going to worsen.

The pitching staff has been decimated by injuries, and the team lacks the depth to field competitive replacements. The team's offensive production has been surprisingly good, but it hasn't been enough to turn things around. Instead of a roster overhaul in the middle of the season, struggling teams often resort to firing their manager. Joe Espada is running out of time to get his team into gear.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) took an early look at the struggles of the Astros, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies to open the season. Pondering when the time would be to make a change, Rosenthal suggested May would be the month to circle.

The MLB insider referenced last year's terminations of Derek Shelton (Pirates), Bud Black (Rockies), and Brandon Hyde (Orioles), which occurred between May 8 and May 17. In each instance, the teams were in a similar spot to the Astros. Admittedly, the Rockies are an exception, considering they're the Rockies.

Joe Espada likely has until May to right the ship in Houston

Firing the manager can sometimes have positive results, but ultimately, it has no effect on the talent on the roster. A change in clubhouse leadership can turn a good team into a great one, but it can't reverse the course of a roster that has placed several arms on the injured list and wasn't that compelling to begin with. Espada hasn't been a perfect manager by any means, but he definitely isn't the team's biggest issue.

This puts Espada in the unenviable position of having his current job depend on things outside of his control. Even if the team goes on a hot streak and manages to get a few games above .500 by the time May rolls around, can they really maintain it for the whole season?

At this point, probably not. Replacing Dusty Baker was never going to be an easy task, but Espada's track record over the past few years leaves plenty to be desired. The team was swept in the first round of the 2024 postseason, missed the 2025 playoffs entirely, and is now having a calamitous start to 2026. There may be other reasons behind Houston's recent failures, but Espada may be the first to take the fall.