Astros lineup should give fans reason to rethink early-season panic

If a starting record of 8-11 isn't enough to discourage fans' hopes of returning to a Houston Astros dynasty, perhaps the team's perpetual pitching pitfalls are. Houston's sole big-ticket offseason acquisition is already struggling and the only redeeming part of their rotation is injured and seemingly at odds with the front office.

Luckily, it's not all bad. The Astros' lineup has comfortably exceeded expectations and their team OPS of .799 is second in MLB behind only the Dodgers. This outcome is surprising, especially since Houston didn't really add any position players this winter. However, an outstanding start by Jose Altuve and a resurgence from Christian Walker, who has gone from a roster burden to a 180 OPS+ across 72 plate appearances, has made the offense one of the few redeeming factors of this season.

If the Astros are going to find success in 2026, it will be through their offensive production

Of course, with less than a month of data to analyze, cumulative offensive results will gradually regress to the mean for everyone. This means regression for the most extreme examples like Christian Vázquez, who has virtually no chance of maintaining his 1.022 OPS for the duration of the season. Although the numbers will come down to Earth, there's still good reason to believe that Houston's lineup will remain above-average.

When healthy, Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in baseball since he debuted in 2019. Cam Smith's college OPS of 1.014 is why the Cubs drafted him 14th overall and his bat speed is currently in the 98th percentile of hitters. Taylor Trammell showed signs of a real step forward in spring training and 2026 could finally be the year he breaks out.

For players that have struggled, it's also reasonable to expect more from them in the coming months. Jeremy Peña will continue to be excellent once he returns from the injured list, Isaac Paredes will continue to exploit the Crawford Boxes to his advantage as a right-handed pull hitter, and Yainer Diaz is too good of a hitter to be at a 58 OPS+ all year long.

There are numerous things that would lead one to believe that the Astros are on a downward trend. 2025 was the first postseason they missed in nine years and their recent loss streak was their worst since 2013. It's difficult to argue that they're as dominant as they were earlier in the decade, but the recent performance of their lineup means that perhaps they aren't as far off as fans may have initially thought.