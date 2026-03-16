This unexpected spring breakout is making Astros rethink Opening Day roster plans

The news cycle for the Houston Astros this spring hasn't exactly been the most positive. It's perhaps best characterized by uncertainty, with questions about the rotation and infield alignment still looming.

The team doesn't have the same star power it did a few years ago and the organization's young talent hasn't been able to fill the shoes of those that have left. Fortunately, Taylor Trammell is one of the few to exceed expectations this spring.

Taylor Trammell's performance in spring training may be enough to earn him a roster spot

The Astros acquired Trammell from the Yankees in exchange for cash considerations in November 2024. He made 135 plate appearances for Houston last year, posting a 75 OPS+ and served as a replacement-level player. As such, few expected him to be a favorite to land a roster spot for Opening Day. However, his .962 OPS in spring training may force the organization to rethink the possibility.

As in the regular season, his plate discipline remains excellent but his ability to make contact in the zone and minimize strikeouts has drastically improved. In 2025, his zone contact rate of 69.8% placed him in the first percentile, worse than 99% of the league. In spring training, it has jumped to 85.4%, just slightly above average. This has also given him a strikeout rate of just 14.3%, significantly better than the 30.4% strikeout rate he had last season.

Despite the plethora of outfield options, Trammell hasn't really concerned himself with the details of making the roster and has instead focused on improving himself. Furthermore, he's expressed his love of Houston and his enthusiasm about remaining with the team. This focused attitude could be exactly why he has made so many strides this offseason and should be another point in his favor to start the season in Houston instead of Sugar Land.

Trammell still has to prove that he can maintain this success against big-league pitching and over a larger sample but what he has accomplished in the Grapefruit League so far deserves a closer look. It's already an impressive leap forward for a player that was sent to Triple-A Sugar Land last December, especially for a team that has had more disappointing players than overachieving ones.

The Astros will be forced to make final roster cuts soon and with another viable option in the outfield, the decision of who to retain is less clear. His success is a double-edged sword, but it's the best kind and it's a small win that Houston shouldn't take for granted.