MLB insider may have provided glimmer of hope that Framber Valdez will stick around

The 2025 season felt like one giant farewell tour for Framber Valdez's time with the Houston Astros. Before the end of July, it seemed that Valdez was all but ready for life after the Astros, and then the infamous cross-up incident with Cesar Salazar suggested that the feeling may have been mutual. Valdez will become a free agent within the next week, and the consensus being that he won't be back with the Astros. However, a return may not be completely ruled out.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden emptied his free-agent notebook earlier this week, naming his top 50 free agents while also circling the best fits and contract projections. No surprise to see that Bowden has Valdez as the top free agent starting pitcher on the market, but he still has the Astros as the best fit for the 31-year-old starting pitcher.

MLB insider hints Framber Valdez could stay with Astros after all

To be fair, listing the Astros as a fit for Valdez isn't exactly a giant leap of faith. Valdez's assumed departure leaves a massive void in Houston's rotation, and if they want to return to the playoffs in 2026, the hole has to be addressed. Therefore, it makes sense for Valdez to point to the Astros as the best fit, considering that is where he spent the first eight seasons of his career.

The issue is that the start of free agency often leads to October free agent predictions looking quite silly. Valdez, as the perceived best starting in this year's free-agent class, is likely to get paid, and that fact is not lost on Bowden. The former general manager has Valdez landing a six-year deal this offseason worth $190MM. Beyond the Astros, he has the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants as potential fits.

One thing is certain: if the Mets, Padres, and Giants are involved in the bidding, theValdez sweepstakes won't bottom out. And that feels like the only scenario where a return to Houston seems possible. As Astros fans will find out this offseason, there are clear fits available this offseason, but money could be the issue for most of their pursuits.