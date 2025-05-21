Latest Yordan Alvarez injury update should have Astros fans concerned

Houston Astros fans were already concerned about Yordan Alvarez before he was placed on the IL with an unusual muscle strain in his right hand. Alvarez had only managed to post a .646 OPS through his first 29 games, but the injury at least gave some explanation for his early struggles. Unfortunately, the latest update seems to indicate that Alvarez is going to be out for a while longer.

Now that the Astros' slugger has finally talked to the media, there was some decent and relevant news passed along. Alvarez indicated that his hand is feeling a lot better than it was before he went on the IL and that rest seems to be all that he'll need to get healthy.

However, Alvarez also said that he hasn't progressed any further than hitting the ball off the tee and doing soft toss. Furthermore, he still can't swing (full effort) without pain in his hand. That's not a good sign.

Yordan Alvarez injury has dragged on longer than expected and Astros fans are getting concerned

Everyone involved is trying to sell the idea that Alvarez could return any day now, and that's noble optimism. No one wants to give opposing teams an edge in terms of knowing what to expect, and the specter of Alvarez's impending return could serve as a boost of morale for Houston's clubhouse.

That said, that optimism seems misplaced given that over two weeks have passed since Alvarez went on the injured list and he still isn't swinging normally or freely. The idea that he is close to jumping right back in the lineup is silly.

In all likelihood, the Astros are going to play things safe with Alvarez which means he'll (probably) spend at least another week on the IL. After being on the shelf for that long, he'll likely need some sort of rehab assignment or, at minimum, a couple simulated games on the back fields.

Honestly, that is exactly how the Astros should handle the situation. Alvarez at 100% is going to be integral to their plans this season and beyond. Unfortunately, that could mean Houston fans may have to wait little while longer than they'd prefer to see Alvarez back in the lineup again.

