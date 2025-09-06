Latest MLB power rankings from The Athletic should be wake up call for Astros

With the playoffs now in sight as the Houston Astros enter the final month of the regular season, there are some concerns. The Astros remain on track to be in the playoffs, but the shine they had earlier this season, gaining ground on the Tigers for being the best team in the American League, has faded. Confirmation of that reality was provided during The Athletic's latest MLB power rankings.

The Astros fell in at No. 10. The good news is that Houston ahead of their division rivals, the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. The bad news is that nearly every other contender is ahead of the Astros.

The Athletic’s latest MLB rankings expose troubling truth for Astros

It's been a strange second half for the Astros. After posting a record of 19-7 in June, the Astros were 12-13 in July and 13-15 in August. The Astros' play over the last two months has been a reminder that when the team entered the season, this year was meant to be a reset year. The postseason wasn't on anyone's mind when the season started, but their hot play in June changed that conversation. Adding to the fuel was their aggressive deadline.

Considering how Carlos Correa has played upon his return to Houston, it's hard to argue with the Astros prioritizing that move at the deadline. But it also reflects the move the Astros weren't able to make at the deadline.

Nearly every American League contender looked to improve their pitching staff at the deadline. However, for the Astros, they avoided making any improvements to their bullpen, and while they were interested in Dylan Cease, they didn't have enough time to push a deal across the finish line with the San Diego Padres.

Considering the injury to Josh Hader and Lance McCullers Jr.'s struggles being representative of the issues at the backend of their rotation, if the Astros are going to turn their recent play around, it starts with stabilizing the pitching staff. From there, Houston will then need to find consistency on offense. Otherwise, it feels like it could easily be a quick playoff exit for the Astros in October.

