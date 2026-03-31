Latest MLB poll exposes uncomfortable truth about Astros

2022 was a remarkable season for the Houston Astros. It was a year that resulted in 106 regular season wins and a successful World Series berth, giving Houston their second championship in six years. Last year, they won just 87 games and saw their long reign at the top of the AL West come to a close, ceding the division to the Seattle Mariners.

In just a few years, they've gone from unbeatable American League titans to a missed playoff berth. Following an underwhelming season, it doesn't seem like that's going to change any time soon. The organization's farm system is one of the weakest and while their rivals have only improved, they seem to have stagnated. Thus, it's not surprising how fan sentiment heading into 2026 has ended up where it is.

Fan interest in the Astros seems to be on a decline following a stretch of underwhelming results

In the wake of the Astros' World Series run, attendance has steadily decreased year over year, likely due to the aforementioned slump in team performance.

Year Average Attendance 2022 33,198 2023 37,683 2024 35,003 2025 33,677

With few tailwinds for the organization this year, it would be unsurprising for this trend to continue. FanSided recently published a list of the top 15 most entertaining teams to watch this year. They scored each MLB franchise by star power, competitiveness of the roster, up-and-coming talent, broadcast quality, and ballpark atmosphere. While even teams like the Athletics and Pirates made the list, the Astros were notably omitted, and understandably so.

The Astros are the only MLB organization without a player in MLB Pipeline's list of Top 100 prospects. Of the younger players that are on the team, few have enough upside to build a franchise around. The team does still have stars like Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa but their best days are now behind them. Players like Hunter Brown and Yordan Alvarez have stepped up to carry the team but other players that were expected to be the future of the franchise have fallen short of expectations.

After nearly a decade of deep postseason runs, the Astros' dominance has officially come to an end. The worst part is, they're not exactly in a rebuild either. Without future talent in the pipeline, the organization seems like it'll be circling the drain for years to come until they can sufficiently rebuild through the draft and international free agency.

Unless you're the Rockies whose ballpark is nestled in the serene Rocky Mountains, it's extremely difficult to garner fan interest for a club that is on such a decline. Fans want to attach themselves to storylines of success and for the first time in years, Houston seemingly isn't able to meet that need.