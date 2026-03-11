Astros 2026 season may hinge on one player facing make-or-break year

When the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022, their rotation was a major point of strength. Since then, the Astros rotation hasn't come close to maintaining that level of excellence.

Injuries devastated the Astros' rotation last year and only two pitchers, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, logged more than 90 innings. The lack of healthy talent was a key driver behind the front office's eventual acquisition of Tatsuya Imai but it remains one of the roster's biggest uncertainties.

Consequently, the team's biggest X-factor this season, according to Bleacher Report, is Lance McCullers Jr., a pitcher who's dealt with his fair share of obstacles.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. faces an uncertain future

Since signing his five-year extension in 2022, McCullers has pitched in just 103 innings. He missed all of 2023 due to a strained tendon in his arm and a bone spur. After some setbacks in his rehabilitation, he ended up missing all of the 2024 season as well. McCullers finally made it back in 2025, but had three separate stints on the injured list.

Now in the final year of his extension, McCullers seems unbothered despite the career stakes. For the Astros, he hasn't held up his end of the bargain. His inability to stay healthy has voided nearly all of the value in his contract. Houston may have believed they were getting their next franchise star, but instead got a 4.54 ERA over 21 starts in four years.

If the team gets a healthy, optimized version of McCullers, they could have an imposing rotation with Tatsuya Imai, Hunter Brown, and a revitalized Cristian Javier. But if 2026 brings another slew of injuries, then the organization will be hard-pressed to find a suitable replacement.

Regardless of what he does for the team this year, McCullers will become a free agent after the season. Given his tattered injury history, the 32-year-old may struggle to find parties interested in his services. For both him and his team, this may be the last chance to extract some value out of what has already been a disastrous situation.