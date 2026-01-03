Latest Kyle Tucker update has Astros’ top AL rival firmly in the lead for now

Houston Astros fans have grown to accept Kyle Tucker's departure, but that doesn't mean that the decision doesn't loom large in their minds. Tucker didn't have a great season with the Chicago Cubs in 2025, but it is hard to ignore the fact that the Astros missed the postseason while he was playing elsewhere.

Tucker's next destination won't be back to Chicago, but has been surprisingly difficult to pinpoint. Tucker is an elite talent and deserves a healthy payday, however, injury issues over the past two years in a row and had a brutal second half of 2025 make him a riskier bet than you would think.

The latest update on Tucker's free agency is in, and to the surprise of exactly no one, Houston is not involved. The unfortunate news, however, is that the Toronto Blue Jays are the frontrunners for Tucker's services. The New York Mets also in the mix and the Los Angeles Dodgers are lurking.

Kyle Tucker landing with the Blue Jays would be bad news for the Astros in the AL playoff race

No one should be surprised that Toronto is involved in the bidding for Tucker. The Blue Jays have consistently been willing (and able) to throw money around for two offseasons in a row. Their failed pursuit of Shohei Ohtani is well-documented, but extending Vladimir Guerrero Jr. last year followed by signing Dylan Cease has the Blue Jays in prime position to sustain and build upon their 2025 success. With Tucker, they would be favorites to repeat as winners of the AL pennant.

Given where the Astros sit at the moment, this is a problem. The Seattle Mariners already overtook Houston in the AL West standings last year and appear to be on the rise. The Astros, on the other hand, showed signs of decline.

The Texas Rangers have even worse payroll issues than Houston, but are also a dangerous in-division threat along with the surprisingly interesting Athletics. With the competition in their own division being higher than ever, having another motivated top AL contender to push more quality teams into the AL Wild Card race is not ideal for Houston's playoff odds.

Ultimately, all of these issues are solved by the Astros playing well next season. Houston is capable of beating any team in the league, however, if 2026 is another slog where wins require more effort than usual, don't be surprised if Tucker landing (or not) in Toronto could make a difference in Houston's fortunes by season's end.