Latest Jeremy Peña update has Astros fans very anxious as to what is next

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña was forced to miss the first game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic after suffering a fractured finger, and the initial update placed Astros fans in a holding pattern. The Astros have provided another update on Peña and have provided an early timeline.

Jeremy Peña has a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger, according to the Astros. He will be reevaluated in two weeks — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 5, 2026

Being that Peña won't be reevaluated for another two weeks, his status for the Opening Day roster is in question. The silver lining is that even if Peña does miss Opening Day, it seems like he should be able to make a return before the end of April.

Jeremy Peña's injury update may end the Houston Astros' trade efforts.

That being said, the injury to Peña may derail the plans of general manager Dana Brown.

The offseason and start of spring training were defined by the reality of the Astros having an infield logjam. With Carlos Correa occupying third base, the expectation was that Brown would eventually find a trade partner for Paredes. Moving Walker was improbable, considering he is set to earn $20 million in each of the next seasons and has a limited no-trade clause.

While it comes at the expense of Peña's health, the Astros may now have a way to reach Opening Day with both Walker and Paredes on the roster. Walker can remain at first base while Correa slides over to shortstop, and Paredes returns to third base. As long as Peña is sidelined, it would seem unlikely that the Astros would entertain a potential trade of Paredes.

The Astros did trade for former Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen during the offseason, but his offensive limitations likely prevent him from being a replacement for Peña in the starting lineup. To be clear, if the Astros are forced to have a contingency plan for Peña beyond April, things have gone unexpectedly wrong.

At the center of the Astros' inconsistency last season were injuries. How Houston responded to those injuries is why they won't be given the benefit of the doubt regarding Peña's recovery, even with there being a new training staff in place.

Spring training hasn't exactly instilled confidence that the Astros can stay healthy this year. Outside of Peña's injury, All-Star closer Josh Hader's status for Opening Day is also in question. Not exactly an ideal start to a season where health was the stated priority.