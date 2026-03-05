For a moment, it sounds as if the Houston Astros just dodged a major bullet. Reports emerged on Wednesday evening revealing that Jeremy Peña suffered a fractured finger and will miss the first game of the World Baseball Classic.

During a tune-up game for the upcoming WBC, while suiting up for the Dominican Republic, Peña snagged a hotshot off the bat of Detroit Tigers outfielder Wenceel Perez. The ball took an odd hop and smacked off Peña's fingertip. He exited the game after just three innings.

According to Astros General Manager Dana Brown, Peña's removal from the game was purely precautionary. Sure, Dana. Just like Yordan Alvarez was dealing with hand inflammation last season, right? Or is this more like when Kyle Tucker's fractured leg was merely a right shin contusion?

Jeremy Peña is the Astros most indispensable player

You'll have to forgive Astros fans if they don't take Brown at his word. The Houston faithful are undoubtedly waiting anxiously for the results of the upcoming X-rays. One has to wonder if Peña, regardless of the X-ray results, should even return to play in the WBC.

The Astros were bitten by the injury bug early and often last season. Alvarez, Jake Meyers, Isaac Paredes, and even Peña all missed significant time in 2025. And while Astros fans don't want to see a single player land on the injured list before the 2026 campaign gets underway, the player they can ill afford to lose this season is Peña.

Peña is the straw that stirs the drink and arguably Houston's most irreplaceable player. Without him, the Astros' season could go south in a hurry. Houston's best backup behind Peña is former Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen — a player who owns a career .537 OPS. Brice Matthews is incredibly talented, but has just 42 Major League at-bats under his belt.

The Dominican Republic begins Pool Play on Friday, March 6, with a game against Nicaragua. After that, they're set to play the Netherlands on Sunday, March 8. In Peña's absence, it can be assumed that Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo will take over at shortstop.

Even is the X-rays come back negative, most Astros fans would probably prefer that Peña watches the rest of the WBC from the dugout.