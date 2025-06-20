Latest ESPN mock draft implies that Astros could get undercut by this AL East club

With the Houston Astros being so busy with calling up talent from the minor leagues, this is an organization that could really use a fresh crop of prospects to fill out the ranks in their farm system. The 2025 MLB Draft is less than a month away which should provide a great opportunity to do just that. However, Houston has to hope that the Orioles don't upend their plans picking just ahead of them.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his second mock draft of the season on Wednesday and he has the Astros picking high school third baseman Xavier Neyens in the first round this year. That in itself is interesting, but McDaniel also noted that Baltimore, who picks two spots ahead of Houston, seems to be targeting some of the same players that the Astros are.

Astros predicted to select Xavier Neyens in latest mock draft from ESPN

We'll start with Neyens as he is certainly a draft prospect worth delving into a bit. In Neyens, the Astros would be getting a raw hitter, but one that could end up with plus or better power from the left side of the plate who should also be able to stay at third base. Despite being 6'4, Neyens moves around pretty well at the hot corner and has a strong throwing arm. Don't expect Neyens to be a quick mover through the minors, but the talent is there.

As for the Astros' competition, this shouldn't be all that surprising. The Orioles and Astros both find themselves in the middle of their competitive windows (with different degrees of success) and both teams seem very interested in college hitters with power like Jace LaViolette who could help in the big leagues sooner rather than later. Definitely not ideal to have a team with the same shopping list as you picking in front of you, but this class does seem deep enough that Houston should get someone they like at #21 overall.

We have have learned from all of these mock drafts is that it is still wide open as to who the Astros will pick when their turn comes. The top half of the first round is very much unsettled and once those teams have their picks dialed in, teams like the Astros will be able to start making more educated guesses on the pool of players they will actually be picking from.

