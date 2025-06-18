The Houston Astros are reportedly recalling Shay Whitcomb ahead of the team's series finale against the Athletics on Wednesday. But there's a catch — MLB rule stipulate that this type of move can only occur if there's an injury.

The Astros optioned Whitcomb back to the minor leagues just three days ago in order to call up Luis Guillorme. According to MLB.com, after being optioned to the minors, a position player must remain there for a minimum of 10 days.

The only time this type of restriction is waived is in the event of an injury or a doubleheader. Since Houston is only playing one game on Wednesday, the assumption among Astros fans is that the team is bracing for another injury.

Astros roster shake-up has fans fearing another injury is looming

Upon hearing the news, the immediate assumption was that Guillorme was heading to the IL. After making a spectacular catch against the A's on Monday, Guillorme was out of the Astros starting lineup on Tuesday night. The utility infielder, however, came on in the latter stages of the game, prompting most fans to assume that Guillorme will not be ticketed for an IL stint.

The possibility exists, of course, that a pitcher could be the injured player, and Houston will then use that little loophole in order to recall Whitcomb from the IL. The rule do not stipulate that the injury designation must be for a player of the same position.

Astros fans will know soon enough who's headed to the IL and what role Whitcomb will be playing upon his return to the Houston lineup. Regardless of which Astros player placed on the IL, it'll be one too many. Houston is currently without numerous starters and is also missing a couple of big bats from their lineup.

Despite this, however, the Astros remain atop the standing in the AL West. Houston's dominant performance against the A's on Tuesday was bolstered by a power-packed outing from rookie outfielder Cam Smith, and an unexpected spot start from Jason Alexander gave the bullpen some much needed rest. No matter who lands on the IL, it would seem that Houston will find a way to weather the storm.

