Given the Houston Astros' payroll constraints, most followers expected the team to take advantage of last month's non-tender deadline and rid themselves of some under performing players in order to free up cash and roster spots. The Astros, however, largely stood pat and held on to most of their non-tender candidates including the much-maligned Jesús Sanchez.

The Astros, desperate for some left-handed thump, traded for Sanchez at the July 31 deadline last summer. Sanchez seemed like a great fit at the time, but his .611 OPS in 160 plate appearances after the trade was not what Houston was hoping for. Despite his poor performance, the Astros still opted to pay Sanchez $6-plus million in 2026. What gives?

Well, as it turns out, the Astros aren't the only team in need of power from the left side this offseason. According to the trade rumor mill, the Astros are fielding interest in Sanchez right now and are getting some potential buyers. Having buyers is one thing. Having potential trade partners that are willing to pay up for him is another thing entirely.

Astros Rumors: Jesús Sanchez could be traded this offseason after Houston kept him beyond the non-tender deadline

The current trade interest in Sanchez at least partially explains why Houston held onto him at the non-tender deadline last month. If Dana Brown and the Astros front office were certain that the return for Sanchez would be substantial, tendering him a contract allows the Astros to get the payroll savings and a shot at trading for a couple prospects as well. Obviously the trade market must cooperate, but it sounds like Houston's gamble is paying off.

What happens next is anyone's guess. Brown was the talk of the MLB Winter Meetings last year when the Astros GM put both Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez on the market. The day after the annual meetings ended, Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs and the Astros got to work on a series of moves that helped to remake their roster. Whatever comes of Sanchez, we can expect things to start getting interesting very soon.