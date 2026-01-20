Justin Verlander’s path back to Astros may be blocked by a familiar foe

A Justin Verlander return to the Houston Astros has been rumored since November. Provided a reunion doesn't happen solely for nostalgia purposes, it could be a decent move for Houston. Verlander's final 13 outings for the San Francisco Giants last season yielded a 2.60 ERA, suggesting that Verlander isn't all the way over the hill just yet.

With Verlander still floating around in free agency, the idea of adding him as a fifth starter continues to appeal to Houston, but other clubs like the idea, too. One of those teams, the Baltimore Orioles, happens to have a president of baseball operations in Mike Elias who is friendly with Verlander from their two years togethers in Houston (2017-18).

According to @Ken_Rosenthal the Baltimore Orioles are showing interest in future HOF pitcher Justin Verlander.



Ken notes “no deal is close” and the Orioles are “certainly” aiming higher for now, mentioning Valdez and Gallen as two options but both would cost Baltimore their… pic.twitter.com/RGFK6NtA9Q — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) January 17, 2026

If the Astros are seeking a Justin Verlander reunion, they better watch out for the Orioles

Elias has been absolutely on fire this offseason, and he could ostensibly use that momentum and hot-hand to get on the phone with Verlander and make a deal happen. Orioles-Verlander buzz is growing louder recently, with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal linking the two sides in a Jan. 16 piece.

According to Rosenthal, Elias still has reason to wait and see what happens with Framber Valdez's free-agent sweepstakes. Baltimore is, after all, a young club planning for the next five-plus years, while also desperate to win now. All of Elias's moves this offseason have reflected that dual need, even the acquisition of 31-year-old Pete Alonso, whom the O's are hoping can maintain All-Star production for the entirety of his five-year contract (or close).

At first glance, Verlander and his upcoming 43rd birthday (Feb. 20) seem like an outlier for the Orioles in that regard, but upon closer inspection, his experience in the clubhouse would be a tremendous resource for Baltimore's young talent.

And again, Verlander hasn't quite hung up his cleats yet. If he were to replicate even 80 percent of what he achieved in July, August, and September for the Giants, Verlander would be a worthy fifth or sixth starter for a Baltimore club that's seemingly been searching for one more starter all offseason long, even having added Shane Baz and brought back Zach Eflin.

If the Orioles are starting to feel paranoid about losing draft picks (they surrendered one in the Baz deal, along with four prospects), Elias might feel okay about turning his attention away from Valdez and/or Zac Gallen, each of whom would mean the loss of more draft capital if signed. Of course, this would give Elias another reason to call up Verlander and block a 'Stros homecoming.