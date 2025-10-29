Josh Naylor's cryptic Mariners' message is the offseason gift Astros fans need

This hasn't been the October that Houston Astros fans are used to, considering the Astros have spent most of the last decade on trips to either the ALCS or World Series. Instead, the Astros have been watching the playoffs from home, and making things even worse, it was the Seattle Mariners who were enjoying a lengthy playoff run.

The Mariners went on an incredible run to end the regular season, going 17-8 in September to take the American League West away from the Astros. Sure, Cal Raleigh was at the center of Seattle's success, but it was one of k deadline moves that the Mariners made that was the true spark plug for the team.

No, it wasn't Eugenio Suarez. It actually was their trade for another Arizona Diamondbacks' infielder, first baseman Josh Naylor. Naylor was sensational during his time with the Mariners, slashing .299/.341/.490 with a wRC+ of 137 and 9 home runs in his final 210 plate appearances. Adding to his importance to the Mariners, Naylor posted a 176 wRC+ during the team's playoff run to go along with 3 home runs.

The early indications from the Mariners were that re-signing Naylor is a priority, but the veteran first baseman may have other ideas. Commenting on Raleigh's thank you post on Instagram, Naylor all but indicated his time in Seattle was over.

"My neck still hurts but it was worth it all. See you around my friend ❤️ Will always be rooting for you, God Speed!"

Josh Naylor leaving the Mariners would be a perfect start to the Astros' offseason

We get it, it can be annoying dissecting what a player is saying on social media. Especially when more times than not, it has nothing to do with their team or their future. Having said all that, "will always be rooting for you" and "see you around, my friend" aren't normally things that would be said if the two players were going to remain teammates next season. Naylor may return to the Mariners, but his latest comments suggest it is far from a lock.

As it stands, the Mariners are the biggest hurdle in the way of the Astros returning to the playoffs in 2026. A loss of Naylor would be a significant blow to their offense, and one that could secure the path back to the top of the division for Houston.