Josh Hader's absence could push Astros toward drastic shakeup no one saw coming

Bryan Abreu got the save on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the Houston Astros top reliever has been anything but reliable in the ninth inning this season. Abreu has been lights out as the Astros' setup man this season, but things get messy when he's asked to get the final three outs with the game on the line.

Abreu has stepped onto the rubber 49 times this season during the eighth inning and has been almost un-hittable. The right-hander owns a minuscule 0.57 ERA in the eighth and the opposition is hitting just .148 with a .460 OPS against Abreu when he's on the bump during the penultimate inning.

But when Abreu steps onto the mound in the ninth inning, Astros fans had better buckle up because it's going to be a bumpy ride. In the 17 times Abreu has taken the ball in the ninth inning, he's allowed opponents to touch him up to the tune of .284/.360/.418 with an unsightly 7.63 ERA.

In Josh Hader's absence, Bryan Abreu has not found success as the Astros closer

The Astros, however, have been forced on several occasions to turn to Abreu with the game on the line while Josh Hader has been on the injured list. Houston's closer is nursing a left shoulder capsule strain and has been on the IL for about a month. Hader is currently rehabbing in Houston, but has not begun to throw. While Astros fans hold out hope that he'll be back for the postseason, even that is questionable at this point.

So what are the Astros to do? Hader's out and Abreu is darn near unplayable in the ninth inning. Believe it or not, Houston's best option may be sitting in their dugout. Though some may disagree, turning to Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning with the lead may be the Astros' best hope for success until Hader returns.

There was a time when Kimbrel was one of the most feared relievers in the game. He's a nine-time All-Star and led the league in saves four years in a row (2011-2014) while a member of the Atlanta Braves bullpen.

With Josh Hader on the IL, should the Astros turn to Craig Kimbrel as their closer?

Kimbrel's a much different pitcher at this point in his career, however, yet the veteran knows how to deal with the high-pressure situations that come while pitching in the ninth inning with the game on the line.

Since joining Houston earlier this summer, Kimbrel has made eight appearances and logged six innings of work. While the walks (6) are not where he'd like them to be, the 37-year-old has nine punch outs coming out of the Astros bullpen and has yet to allow an earned run since arriving in Space City.

Clearly this isn't the best-case scenario as the Astros now find themselves fighting for their playoff lives as both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers are breathing down their necks. It could be, however, the best of a bad situation. It may be time for Joe Espada to turn to Kimbrel in the ninth, and allow Abreu to do what he does best — shutdown the opposing threat in the eighth.

