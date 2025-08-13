Joe Espada's guarded comments on Josh Hader have Astros fans fearing the worst

The update on Josh Hader is not the one Houston Astros fans were hoping for. Hader was placed on the IL on Tuesday with what the Astros referred to as a left shoulder strain, and there was an expectation that an initial timeline would be provided when Astros manager Joe Espada met with reporters on Wednesday. Instead, Espada had a cryptic update that doesn't sound too optimistic for Hader returning this season.

Josh Hader is seeking a second opinion on his left shoulder strain, manager Joe Espada said. Espada declined any further comment on the situation in order to “give Josh his space” as he seeks the second opinion. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 13, 2025

Astros fans reading between lines after Espada’s Hader remarks

Providing clear injury updates hasn't exactly been what the Astros are known for this season, and Hader's injury certainly speaks to that trend. Reading the context clues from what Espada said, chances are the Astros and Haders didn't exactly get the best of news during the initial round of imaging. Add in the fact that Espada stressed the team is giving Hader space, and it may not be a question of if Hader will pitch again this season.

It's hard not to once again question Espada's thought process when he used Hader for two innings against the New York Yankees last Friday. While the game went into extra innings, it felt like an unnecessary lever that was pulled by the Astros' manager. The Astros won the game, sure, but it may not have been worth it if the team will now be without Hader for the rest of the season.

The concerning non-update on Hader also comes at a time when the Seattle Mariners have caught up to the Astros in the American League West. The two teams enter Wednesday tied at the top of the division. Each team made significant moves at the deadline to improve their offense, but the Mariners' bullpen grades out slightly ahead of the Astros.

More information is needed for Hader, and what the potential impact is on the Astros' bullpen moving forward. However, it seems likely that they will be scouring the waiver wire over the next few weeks, trying to add any form of bullpen reinforcement. That said, there's no Josh Hader available this time of year.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill