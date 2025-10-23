Jeremy Pena’s Silver Slugger nom just sent clear message to Astros' front office

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña was just named an American League Silver Slugger finalist. Nominated along with Bobby Witt Jr. and Bo Bichette, Peña likely won't come away with the trophy but the recognition is a reminder of one item that should be on the agenda for Dana Brown this offseason.

Peña has two more years of team control before becoming a free agent, but his 2025 season should be reason for the Astros to prioritize an extension this offseason. When the Astros' track record would suggest that if a player gets anywhere close to free agency, their inclination is to either trade the player or let them walk for nothing during the offseason. As a result, getting an extension done needs to happen sooner rather than later.

After a season that will be remembered for how the team collapsed during the final month of the regular season, the Astros are facing an identity crisis. Despite the argument that could be made that the Astros should completely reset next season, Brown and manager Joe Espada are set to return, suggesting that the contention window should remain open.

Regardless of what happens around him, Peña needs to be the cornerstone of the Astros' roster. Peña finished the season with a slash line of .304/.363/.477 with a wRC+ of 135 and 17 home runs. Peña was playing at an MVP pace during the first half of the season, but an injury at the end of June cost him nearly a month of the season. Playing at a premium position with his power numbers seemingly on the rise, Peña is in line for a massive payday if he reaches free agency.

Jeremy Pena’s Silver Slugger momentum could force the Astros’ hand

As it stands, the Astros' offseason has the potential to be very strange. Strange in the sense that they don't really have the money to make a big splash, not that they are ever in a hurry to, and their biggest move could be trading away Christian Walker to clear the current infield logjam. A logjam that currently includes Peña, Walker, Carlos Correa, and Isaac Paredes.

Faced with a roster of aging veterans on contracts that might not age well and a looming work stoppage after the 2026 season, the Astros need to use Peña's Silver Slugger recognition as a moment where they establish their core for the long term. Peña's contract extension should be a priority this winter, and while they are at it, they may want to start having conversations with Hunter Brown as well.