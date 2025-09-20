Jeremy Peña keeps making Astros' big offseason decision even more urgent

As the Houston Astros desperately cling onto hope that they will be playing baseball in October, there has been a slight shift in focus to what the plans may be for the team in the offseason. The trade for Carlos Correa at the deadline all but confirmed that there likely will be a roster shakeup, and the expectation was that one of Jeremy Peña, Isaac Paredes, or Christian Walker would be traded. If Peña has anything to say about it, he won't be going anywhere.

During the first half of the season, Peña was flirting with being an MVP candidate in the American League. No, he wasn't going to take the award away from Aaron Judge or Cal Raleigh, but the pace he was on was worthy of recognition.

A fractured rib injury wiped out all of July for Peña, and when he returned in August, it wasn't exactly the boost Astros fans were hoping for. Peña struggled during his first few weeks back, but as the calendar has turned to September, the former third-round pick has regained his form.

In 71 plate appearances this month, Peña is slashing .308/.366/.492 with a wRC+ of 140. For an Astros lineup that has struggled to score runs during the closing weeks of the regular season, Peña has been a bright spot and should be providing a clear answer to one of the team's biggest offseason decisions.

Jeremy Peña is making the Astros’ offseason way easier than expected

Trading Peña never quite made sense, and even when the 27-year-old was struggling in August, it still felt too early to circle his name as being the odd man out on the roster this offseason. Instead, with his performance this month, Peña has reminded the Astros that he is a strong extension candidate.

Peña has two years of arbitration remaining, and taking his first-half production into account with his latest resurgence, his price will be on the rise. By the time we reach his free agency in 2028, Peña could easily be the top name on the market. The Astros shouldn't let it get to that point. Now is the time for the Astros to sign Peña to an extension and avoid the drama they have endured in recent seasons with departing stars such as Correa, Alex Bregman, and Framber Valdez.

