Jeremy Peña's long-term future with Astros may hinge on strong spring performance

Just as Jeremy Peña exploded on the scene as a rookie during the Astros’ 2022 World Series run, a new crop of prospects is eager to rise to the occasion and help Houston continue its dominance of the AL West. Unfortunately for Peña, these up-and-comers could threaten his place on the Houston Astros’ roster.

While Peña is safe from top prospect Cam Smith, who seems like he’ll be penciled in at third base when he arrives in the big leagues later this year, he could face challenges from two rivals: Shay Whitcomb and Brice Matthews. Each option would address a weakness that Peña brings to the table.

Jeremy Peña, just three years removed from a breakout season, could be overshadowed by prospects.

Astros fans got to know Whitcomb when he appeared in 20 games last season. His promised power didn’t manifest in that cup of coffee, but he has earned comparisons to Alex Bregman. If Whitcomb lives up to that (even partially), he could reduce the sting of losing the veteran third baseman this offseason. Peña, on the other hand, has yet to recapture the power he displayed as a rookie.

Good start to spring for Shay Whitcomb:



3-for-7 with a homer, 2 runs batted in and a stolen base. #Astros pic.twitter.com/zi7fm3WYqm — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) March 1, 2025

Matthews also features impressive power, but his true gift is his athleticism. Peña, a Gold Glove winner as a rookie, hasn’t been quite as sharp recently and is trying to adjust to the loss of Bregman and Jose Altuve (to the outfield). Matthews has none of that baggage. Even if his ultimate destination is second base, he could present a challenge to Peña when he debuts later this season.

The saving grace for Peña may not be his own talent but the other two’s positional versatility. Whitcomb has already seen time at second, third, and short, and he made a handful of starts at first and in the outfield at Triple-A last season. Given the Astros’ outfield needs, he could be a valuable super utility/fourth outfielder. Matthews has split his efforts between second and short; he would also need to be added to the 40-man roster before his debut.

It seems that Peña’s position is secure for now, but the rapid rise of either Whitcomb or Matthews could upend the Astros’ infield.

