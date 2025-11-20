Jeff Passan says Astros fans might not recognize their rival by next week

The Houston Astros may not have an ideal payroll outlook this offseason, but we've already focused on how it could look much worse; they could be the Texas Rangers. Like the Astros, the Rangers have some difficult decisions to make ahead of the non-tender deadline on Friday, and it could lead to their roster looking dramatically different by the end of the week.

Mapping out the offseason for ESPN, Jeff Passan mentions that the Rangers are trying to move outfielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim before the deadline on Friday night. Of all the Rangers' arbitration-eligible players, Garcia carries the highest projected salary, MLB Trade Rumors placing the number at $12.01MM. Heim, meanwhile, carries a $6MM projection.

Texas Rangers' crowded payroll outlook could force the Astros' division rival to lose some household names.

As it stands, the current projections for the Rangers' luxury tax payroll have them at $215,136,667. Not helping matters for Texas is the fact that aging veterans Jacob DeGrom, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Nathan Eovaldi are all set to earn over $25MM next season. Joc Pederson's $18.5MM salary also isn't ideal, considering his 76 wRC+ last season.

Assuming the Rangers want to clear space for moves this offseason, but also potential in-season additions, it would make sense that they are looking to move Garcia and Heim before Friday's deadline.

Garcia isn't quite the same player who captured the hearts of baseball fans during the Rangers' 2023 World Series run. In 547 plate appearances last season, Garcia posted a wRC+ of 83 while only hitting 19 home runs. For most of Garcia's career, he has trended toward being a below-average offensive player, and considering what he is set to earn in his final year of arbitration, it might be difficult for the Rangers to find a taker.

Given the lack of catchers on the free-agent market, it's possible that Texas could drum up some trade interest for Heim. However, considering teams may be willing to call their bluff. A glove-first catcher, Heim could be the secondary option for a team already with a starting catcher on their roster, but his ceiling is capped.

If both players are non-tendered on Friday, it's possible the Astros, in theory, could have some interest in Garcia. Though another aging veteran on a roster that is making the case to be in an AARP commercial may not be the best move for Dana Brown and Co.