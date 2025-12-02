Jake Meyers among the Astros players who could be dealt during the Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings are less than a week away, and they serve as the tentpole event for Major League Baseball's offseason. It's where offseason ideas often turn into a team's biggest move of the winter. Case in point, last offseason, the Houston Astros all but confirmed at the Winter Meetings that Kyle Tucker would be traded and floated the idea of moving Framber Valdez as well. 48 hours after they wrapped up at the Meetings, Tucker was a member of the Chicago Cubs.

This offseason, the Astros are at a crossroads as they arrive at the Winter Meetings. Framber Valdez, whom they should have traded last offseason, doesn't appear to be coming back, and that is partially tied to the fact that Houston is already approaching the first level of the luxury tax. A marker that Jim Crane wants the team to remain under.

Astros players who could be very well be dealt during the Winter Meetings

The trade market feels like where the Astros are living this offseason, and while that could be how the Astros replace Valdez in their rotation, it could also be how they look to cut costs this offseason and trim their payroll fat.

Jake Meyers

As was the case with Tucker last offseason, it feels like momentum is building toward a Meyers trade at the Winter Meetings. It would be a case of the Astros' selling high on Meyers after he posted a 107 wRC+ last season, and he is under control for two more seasons. If the Astros are looking for a cost-controlled ace, Meyers may be the key piece to any deal they make.

Christian Walker

The Astros are likely begging for a team to get desperate at the Winter Meetings and willingly take Christian Walker off their hands. Unless it's happy hour, it's hard to believe a team will be talked into taking on Walker, who is owed $20 million for the next two seasons and has a limited no-trade clause. Trading Walker seems to be the priority of the offseason, but roadblocks could push a potential move until closer to the start of the season.

Isaac Paredes

At the center of the reason why the Astros are looking to move Walker is the reunion with Carlos Correa at the MLB trade deadline created an infield logjam. Considering the All-Star production Paredes had while healthy during his first year in Houston, he is someone who should remain on the roster. However, if Walker's contract is too much of a burden, perhaps the All-Star third baseman is on the move.