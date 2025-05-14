Houston Astros fans enjoyed quite the game on Tuesday. The Astros were able to overcome some stingy pitching from the Kansas City Royals thanks to Isaac Paredes' walk-off homer into the Crawford Boxes. As a newcomer that has been making an impact all season long, Paredes' heroics got all the attention. Somewhat lost in the shuffle, however, was Framber Valdez's return to form.

Through his first seven starts of the season, Valdez appeared extremely vulnerable. He sported a 4.39 ERA and the Astros were only 2-5 in those starts. For an Astros club that needed him to anchor their starting rotation, and Valdez expected to test free agency after 2025, his start to the season was anything but ideal.

However, after his eight superb innings against Kansas City on Tuesday, it looks like Valdez has figured things out and is back to being the pitcher we all thought he would be in 2025.

Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has clearly turned a corner after second-straight dominant start

Valdez was quite unlucky at the start of the 2025 season, when it came to batted balls. That, combined with his changeup getting hit hard, was a recipe for some ugly outings, or at least some atypical ones for the Astros' frontline starter. Valdez was, however, still keeping the ball on the ground and many of his other peripherals were similar. That allowed Astros fans to hope that Valdez would get back on track.

That process began when he took the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 7. Admittedly, Milwaukee's offense has been absolutely dreadful lately, but that seemed to help cure what ailed Valdez as he dominated the Brewers over seven innings. Combine that start with Tuesday's effort against the Royals and you have 15 innings pitched with just two earned runs allowed and 14 strikeouts against just three walks. That is more like what fans are used to out of the Astros' ace.

Two combined starts is admittedly a very small sample and there is a chance that these games could end up being a mirage. These starts, however, also felt like vintage Framber and he certainly looks like a different pitcher after weathering that rough start. For his and Houston's sake, one hopes that this is the version of Valdez that lasts through the end of the 2025 season.

