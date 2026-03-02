Isaac Paredes' spring debut finally came, but Astros future is anything but certain

Despite his return to the lineup last season in late September, the hamstring injury that sidelined Houston Astros star Isaac Paredes also delayed his spring training debut. The good news is that it was only a slight delay, versus some predictions earlier in the offseason that his recovery would force him to miss opening day.

On the final day of February, Paredes was inserted into the lineup for the first time this spring. His hamstring injury triggered the panic trade for Carlos Correa, which in turn created the infield logjam that has put his future in Houston in doubt. As the two-time All-Star returned to action, he did so ironically against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team most active in pursuit of his services.

And with that, Paredes immediately showed off his value. He went one-for-two on the day, with that one hit being one of his signature pulled fly balls that left the yard. Ever patient, Paredes also threw in a walk for good measure. So much for needing to knock off the rust.

Isaac Paredes impresses in his Astros spring training debut in a match-up against prime trade suitor, as his future in Houston is uncertain

Paredes' competition for playing time, Carlos Correa, and Christian Walker, continued their hitless streaks to start spring training, though the pair did combine for three walks. Still, watching Paredes launch a homer, while these two struggle, is some bitter medicine in the face of the reality that it is the productive 27-year-old rather than the struggling, aging vets who will likely be shipped out of town.

Isaac Paredes clubbed his first homer of the spring in his first Grapefruit League game of the year. And to no one’s surprise, he pulled it. pic.twitter.com/gunTTvtQQR — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 28, 2026

That's life. The Astros haven't been able to give Walker away, and while they reportedly haven't shopped Correa, his bloated contract runs through at least 2028 and could extend all the way through 2032 if a series of vesting options are realized, making him immovable.

The only reason that Paredes is still here is the fact that no one has offered Dana Brown enough in present value to justify moving the slugger, but without a regular place for Paredes to play, Brown is caught between a rock and a hard place.

Going into the season without a resolution will only hurt Paredes' value while potentially creating some unsavory clubhouse dynamics should certain players struggle. A fractured locker room could result in cliques forming. That might force Brown to consider taking the long-term view in the return package for Paredes, despite the uncertain future the executive is facing.

Frankly, a bit more commitment to a long-term approach from Brown would have alleviated this whole scenario to begin with and given the Astros much more flexibility to build their team. After all, you don't trade Kyle Tucker for a controllable All-Star-caliber player like Paredes and a top young prospect like Cam Smith if you aren't playing the long game, but when you pair that with signing an aging vet in Christian Walker to a big-money deal, you are immediately contradicting your vision. Trading for Correa just compounded that even further.

The good news is that Paredes looks good as new in his debut, and while he just reminded Astros fans of what he can do, he also may have just sent a message to the Pirates that could provide the extra motivation to get a trade across the finish line.