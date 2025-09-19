Isaac Paredes’ return could hurt Astros in way fans aren’t thinking about

Houston Astros fans were surprised to learn over the last week that Isaac Paredes could return for the Astros' series against the Mariners. The initial prognosis around Paredes' hamstring injury seemed to imply that it was more likely that he would eventually need surgery than that he would return this season. However, he has healed up surprisingly well and is expected to be activated from the IL before the start of the Astros' crucial series this weekend.

Source: Isaac Paredes is expected to be reinstated from the IL tonight by the Astros and be available for the huge series against the Mariners. He was hitting .259/.359/.470 with a team-high 19 HRs and 50 RBIs in 94 games before straining his hamstring July 19 in Seattle. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 19, 2025

The Astros have already said that if Paredes returns this season, he is going to be in the DH spot to start. That solves one roster problem that has presented itself with the addition of Carlos Correa at the trade deadline, but it creates another one with regard to Jose Altuve. See, with Yordan Alvarez and Paredes out, Houston had previously used that opportunity to get Altuve out of the field, where he has struggled defensively, and make him their DH for 49 games this season.

With Paredes' return arriving faster than expected, Houston may be forced to play Altuve in the field much more often, and that...is not ideal.

Isaac Paredes' return means that the Astros have to hope that Jose Altuve's defense can hold up

Here is the fundamental problem. Altuve is a franchise icon who can still hit for stretches, but who is also having a terrible September and is now a defensive liability. One would want his bat in the lineup over, say, Mauricio Dubon's virtually every time, but the defensive limitations certainly hurt. By putting Altuve at DH with Alvarez and Paredes out, Houston was at least willing to insulate the team from the defensive issues.

With Paredes coming back, that means that Altuve will almost certainly see more time at second base and left field. The numbers, at least by Defensive Runs Saved, seem to indicate that Altuve has been close to equally bad at left field (-9 DRS in 371 innings) and second base (-7 DRS in 440.1 innings). Unfortunately, the Astros will have to pick their poison here, with left field perhaps more likely given how good an infielder defender Dubon is.

For those who just think Houston should bench Altuve, you need to get serious because there is no world in which the Astros would do that to one of the greatest postseason players of this generation. There may come a time down the road where some uncomfortable choices are going to need to be made about how much Altuve's extension should dictate his playing time going forward, but you can bet that Houston is going to at least try to find a way to make things work in the short-term.

