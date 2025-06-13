Isaac Paredes’ injury could not have come at a worse time for the Astros

Isaac Paredes has been one of the Houston Astros' most reliable players of late. While the .255 batting average could certainly be better, his .353 on-base percentage and 15 home runs have buoyed his value at the plate while being serviceable, if mediocre, defensively. Unfortunately, Paredes' injury on Thursday night threatens to change all of that.

Paredes was removed during the seventh inning of Houston's game against the Chicago White Sox after coming up lame on his way to first base during a groundout. The team later revealed it was a left hamstring injury and after the game, Astros manager Joe Espada said that the team would know more Friday and declined to provide any more specifics.

Given that these sorts of injuries almost always result in missed time (and sometimes even a trip to the injured list), Paredes' injury couldn't have come at a worse time.

Isaac Paredes' injury threatens to derail Astros' surge

After a slow start, the Astros have been playing extremely well while the rest of the division has tripped over their own shoelaces. Winners in seven of their last 10, Houston has stretched their lead in the AL West to 4.5 games. With the rest of the AL West struggling to do much of anything right, now is the time for the Astros to pad their lead a bit.

Unfortunately, Paredes' injury threatens to change all of that. Paredes has been a key table-setter for the Astros all season long. Houston's offense has already been sketchy this season. With Yordan Alvarez on the IL, and the prospect of not having Paredes in the lineup will put a lot of pressure on struggling hitters like Cam Smith and Mauricio Dubon to finally get going.

With series against the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels on tap, this next week-and-a-half is becoming a crucial stretch for Houston. If Paredes' injury is minor or the Astros keep scoring runs while he's out, Houston will be in the driver's seat heading into the second-half of the 2025 season. If they stumble, the AL West standing could get far more interesting.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill