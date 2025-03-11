Ironic replacement for Kyle Tucker emerges after Astros' future plans revealed

It's probably time for the Cam Smith hype train to pull into the station. While there's zero doubt that Smith has certainly looked the part this spring, the fact of the matter is that a 22-year-old who has just 32 minor-league games under his belt shouldn't be looked upon as the Houston Astros' savior...at least not yet.

Smith has received a lot of love this spring, and rightfully so. After coming over to the Astros as part of the return from the Cubs in exchange for outfielder Kyle Tucker, few fans assumed that Smith would have the type of impact he's had through eight Grapefruit League games.

Smith is currently 9-for-17 with two home runs. Perhaps more impressive is his plate discipline as Smith has drawn five free passes this spring to just three strikeouts. That 1.636 OPS does look quite nice, and it's understandable that his performance has many pundits wondering if he'll break camp with the big league club.

Astros prospect Cam Smith could be making the move to right field

But if, as everyone hopes, Christian Walker is healthy enough start Opening Day, Smith has nowhere to play. Walker will be installed at first base, Isaac Paredes will man the hot corner, and Smith would be relegated to a bench role. A top prospect like Smith needs to be in the lineup every day, and there's no way that Astros GM Dana Brown is going to promote his top prospect to the big leagues to serve as a bench bat.

But according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required), the Astros plan to expose Smith to both corner outfield spots during the minor-league season. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com is reporting that Smith will get time in right field sooner rather than later. If he's able to make that transition from the infield dirt to the outfield grass, Houston may have filled one of their biggest needs with one of their most talented prospects.

Smith has never played anywhere outside of third base as a professional, but that was true of Jose Altuve until this spring. The Astros are working to move Altuve to left field (at least on a part-time basis), and could adopt the same mentality when it comes to Smith's future with the organization.

The Astros plan to deploy Chas McCormick in right field this season, but after a down-year in 2024, there's justifiable concern that he not be to return to his 2023 form. If McCormick fails and Smith truly makes the switch to the outfield, Houston may already have their replacement for Tucker in right field.

So while so much focus of late has been directed as Smith's chances of making the Astros Opening Day roster, perhaps everyone's attention should turn to whether or not he can make the transition into being an outfielder. One way or another, the Astros will (eventually) look to get Smith's bat into the lineup. But the question may have shifted from when he'll debut to what position he'll eventually play.

