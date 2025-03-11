While Alex Bregman leaving Houston for the Boston Red Sox was a major blow to the organization this offseason, the biggest shakeup this winter was undoubtedly the Houston Astros trading longtime outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

The trade itself, though it caught some Astros fans by surprise, was not overly shocking. Houston had no intention of keeping Tucker over the long haul, and with his free agency looming following the 2025 season, the Astros decided to hedge their bets and get a quality return now rather than later.

So far, Astros fans have to love what they've seen from top prospect Cam Smith. Some pundits are even advocating for the former first-round pick to break camp with the bi-league club. While that's probably unlikely, the Tucker trade stings a lot less after seeing the Smith flash his tremendous potential during his first spring training in West Palm Beach.

Kyle Tucker's needless jab at Astros is little more than grandstanding for a new deal

While Astros fans don't harbor any ill-will toward Tucker, he took an opportunity during a recent interview with MLB Network to take a subtle jab at the Houston organization, and to a lesser extent, the fanbase.

"I don't think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs," Tucker said. "I mean, the fanbase here is, you know, second to none. You know the teammates, front office, coaching staff, everyone I've met, so far, have been amazing."

Second to none, huh? Tell us, Kyle, how many Cubs fans have you actually met while training in Arizona this month? Now, to be fair, what's he supposed to say? Tucker is up for a major contract negotiation this coming offseason, one that perhaps the Cubs could be involved, and there's nothing wrong with currying a little favor from your new fanbase.

But second to none? Really?! Tucker knows that the Cubs were regarded as the Lover Losers for over 100 years, blamed a billy goat for their ineptitude, and have just one more World Series title than the Astros despite being in existence since Rutherford B. Hayes was in the White House, right?

Try not to take it too personal, Astros fans. Tucker's just looking to cash in this offseason, and he's trying to say all the right things. The three-time All-Star is in great position to land the biggest contract on the open market next winter, and may even beat out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if he has another monster season with the Cubs in 2025.

