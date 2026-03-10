Impressive top Astros prospect is the latest victim of spring roster cuts

Things are coming down to the wire in spring training, and the Houston Astros have some tough decisions to make. Houston needs to organize their bullpen after previously cutting some of their rotation candidates earlier in the week. There's always the ever-present challenge of managing their infield logjam, but the Astros also have some cuts that are a bit more obvious, and that includes parting ways with a former first-round pick who is having a great spring.

Walker Janek wasn't expected to receive a shot at the Astros Opening Day roster this season. Despite a very decent showing in the minors in 2025, he has yet to play above the High-A leve in the minor leagues. Catcher is one of those positions that develop more slowly, as they have unique skills that need constant repetition to be built up over time.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/LWmo2Y95YN — Houston Astros (@astros) March 10, 2026

But it was still a bummer to see Janek included among the Astros' latest spring training roster cuts. His spring performance, however, could put Janek on the fast track to the majors sooner than many thought.

Walker Janek among Astros' spring training roster cuts

Lucas Spence, who was also cut from Major League camp, was never going to make the roster. Houston has too many players ahead of him on the depth chart, and a .457 OPS in his 17 at-bats this spring did little to convince anyone otherwise. Jayden Murray could be in play for some bullpen innings down the road, but he didn't have a great spring, and Houston has more reliable arms still in camp.

As for Janek, he put up a 1.480 OPS with a homer and four stolen bases in limited playing time this spring. He did exactly what he needed to do against a higher level of competition, and he has a chance to prove himself in the minor leagues this season after, presumably, begining the year at Double-A.

Catcher Yainer Diaz is extremely talented on the offensive side of the ball, and the Astros have committed to him for now. Nevertheless, if his aggressive tendencies at the plate and defense regress any further, Houston may have to start entertaining other options at backstop. From the look of things, Janek has definitely played his way into that conversation.