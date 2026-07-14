History proves that Justin Verlander going into Hall of Fame with Astros cap is not farfetched at all

When Justin Verlander announced that the 2026 season would be his last, the immediate first thought was the Hall of Fame. He will get elected, and very likely on the first ballot. The debate now is which logo ends up on the plaque. Plenty of people are treating it like he’ll go in as a Tiger, and that’s that. But history indicates it’s nowhere near that simple.

Sure, Verlander broke in Detroit and won Rookie of the Year, MVP, and two of his three Cy Youngs. Nobody can ever take that away. But Houston is where he became a two-time World Series champion, won the 2017 ALCS MVP, and threw a no-hitter at 40, going 73-28 with a 2.71 ERA in 130 starts with the Houston Astros. If Cooperstown weighs rings and signature moments the way it has in the past, the Astros have every bit as much claim as the Tigers do.

You could argue that the 2022 season alone makes that case. With Verlander coming off Tommy John surgery and missing all but one start over two years, he returned to win his third Cy Young and second championship in Houston. A season like that isn’t simply compiling numbers. It’s the kind of comeback story voters remember, and the sort of thing that has tipped these decisions before.

Justin Verlander's Hall of Fame cap choice may not be obvious

We can look at examples and start right at home with Nolan Ryan, the one every Astros fan knows. It’s actually a better parallel than you might realize. Ryan pitched in Houston for nine years, which is more than he spent anywhere else. That stretch included some signature moments like becoming the first player to make $1 million per year and breaking Sandy Koufax’s record for career no-hitters. He became the all-time strikeout leader in 1983 with the Astros. But when he went into the Hall of Fame, it was as a member of the Texas Rangers, with whom he pitched for just five seasons.

Reggie Jackson’s story is similar, but from the other direction. His numbers with Oakland (and one year with the Kansas City A’s) were at least on par with those he put up with New York and included five straight AL West titles, and three straight World Series titles from 1972-1974. With the Yankees, he won two titles and had some monster seasons, but he spent five years in New York compared to 10 with the A’s. He still chose the Yankees. The Hall of Fame’s own write-up on his induction made it clear that it was about legacy and not statistics.

Gary Carter’s case is interesting as well. He wanted to wear a Mets cap because of the 1986 World Series ring and the years of celebrity in New York, but he was overruled by the Hall of Fame. They determined that his production and longevity in Montreal made the Expos the correct call regardless. There are guys like Catfish Hunter who make interesting arguments, as he went in with no logo at all. He didn’t want to snub either team for which he starred.

None of these cases map perfectly to Verlander’s, but they do point out that the decision isn’t simply a matter of counting seasons. Championships, iconic moments, and the way a player is remembered by a fan base have carried real weight before. Sometimes that carries more weight than raw tender. Ryan’s case, in particular, should sting for Astros fans, but if you listen to all the arguments that will be made in Detroit’s favor regarding Verlander, they’ll sound almost identical to those made in Houston’s favor regarding Ryan.

There are currently just two players wearing a Houston cap in Cooperstown, Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell. Verlander’s Houston resume with two titles, an ALCS MVP, and a no-hitter at 40 stacks up against precedent that has gone the “wrong” way in the past. An Astros cap certainly wouldn’t be an outlier. Baseball history is full of stories like that.