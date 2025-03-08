Here's how the Astros should offset Christian Walker's looming absence at first base

By most accounts, it appears as though the Houston Astros have avoided the worst case scenario when it comes to Christian Walker's oblique injury. The injury is concerning given Walker's history, but both Walker and the team have been cautiously optimistic that he won't be out for too long.

The Astros sent Walker back to Houston for further scans, and the update was positive, but there's still no guarantee he'll be part of the Opening Day roster. Assuming all Walker needs is rest to get back on the field, Houston may have dodged a major bullet. However, the team still has some options in the event that Walkers' absence is longer than we currently think.

Astros' backup plans at first base could be tested by Christian Walker's injury

Houston isn't going to be able to get the expected production at first base without Walker. Assuming that he doesn't miss months of action, what they should be able to do is piece together competitive lineups, though it's likely to take a bit of creativity.

Joe Espada said the Astros got good news on Walker and the MRI showed no strain. He said Walker feels “really good” and will head back to WPB today but will be eased back into action. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 7, 2025

Assuming Walker's stay on the injured list is for two or three weeks, Houston does have options to cover up the loss. Yainer Diaz and Victor Caratini can fill in at first base on their off days behind the plate, and Zach Dezenzo had already been floated as a first base option before the team signed Walker. Hell, giving Jon Singleton some playing time could even have some merit, although he is having a dreadful spring so far despite showing up to camp in great shape.

The one plan that the Astros need to avoid is promoting Cam Smith to the big leagues. In this scenario, Smith would play third base and Isaac Paredes would move over to first base. That would certainly be exciting, but Smith only has 32 games as a professional under his belt and being that aggressive with him could stunt his development in ways Houston should be looking to avoid.

If Houston is without Walker for a prolonged period of time, it's unknown how they'd handle that. Should that actually occur, the team may feel forced to make a more radical move and promote Smith to the active roster. It seems as if a first base-by-committee approach is the most likely outcome at the time, and also the best option available.

