Grading the Astros’ last 5 first-round picks ahead of the 2026 MLB Draft

The Houston Astros' success in the MLB Draft was a big reason why they were able to put together the dynasty that they did. However, those players have gotten older, and many have moved on to other teams over the years.

Thanks to usually picking low in the draft in addition to losing multiple draft picks as punishment for the sign-stealing scandal, the early portions of the draft haven't been nearly as impactful lately.

However, that does not mean that the Astros have been idle in the draft in recent years. Houston has routinely dipped into the position player side of the draft in recent years with their earliest picks. As for how effective that strategy has been, well...it has been a decidedly mixed bag.

Here is how the Astros' last five first-round picks are turning out (so far)

It is important to remember that with most of these players, the verdict is still out. Four of the five are still in the early portions of their baseball careers, and they can still go in a number of directions. One need only look at our grades from last year to see that these are not final determinations on their future, and a lot can change. The purpose here is to provide a quick snapshot of how they are doing right now and if they lived up to first-round billing so far. No more, no less.

So the good news is that the Astros used Lee as trade fodder to acquire Kendall Graveman back in 2023. The bad news is that while Graveman was pretty good upon joining Houston, Lee lost what little traction he had. It seemed as though he could forge a career in the big leagues as a back-up catcher. However, his hit tool regressed, and he hasn't appeared in the majors at all in 2026.

Again, this is a case where the Astros got real value for Drew Gilbert as a trade asset, but didn't get to reap the benefits directly on the field. However, unlike Lee, who has basically flamed out, Gilbert has carved out a role with the San Francisco Giants after a quick stint with the New York Mets following the Justin Verlander trade. While he has been feast or famine in the majors, he gets a couple extra points for sticking around in MLB.

This is tough because Brice Matthews looked SO promising last year as a potential cornerstone in the Astros' lineup. Unfortunately, when given a number of opportunities to seize a roster spot at multiple positions over the last year, Matthews just hasn't hit enough to be able to do so. He's too talented to completely give up on, but the shine is wearing off.

Catchers are very hard to grade, because their offensive numbers are secondary to their ability to do the most unique job on the field and stay healthy doing it. However, Janek's bat has been problematic as a pro, and he has dealt with injuries in 2026. All of that said, he's still highly regarded, but caution is required for now.

It appears as though that the Astros may have found a gem in Xavier Neyens. While you would like for one of your top position player prospects to hit better than .242, a closer look shows a kid who's walking a TON and who's been showing his prodigious power in games to the tune of 14 homers over 66 games. It is still very early, but Neyens might end up being the best of the bunch here at this rate.