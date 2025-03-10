Gerrit Cole injury shows Yankees left door open for Astros yet again in 2025

It's never polite to laugh at the misfortune of others, but for the New York Yankees, we'll make an exception. The vaunted Bronx Bombers have been with bad news since spring training began, and things only got worse over the weekend much to the delight of Houston Astros fans.

While unconfirmed, it appears as though Gerrit Cole's season is over before it started. Jim Bowden of The Athletic is reporting that Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery, effectively ending his 2025 season. It sounds as if Cole is seeking a second opinion, but for all intents and purposes, the former Cy Young Award-winner will not step onto the mound this season.

Astros' World Series chances ticked up after Yankees starter Gerrit Cole suffers season-ending injury

Cole's injury comes on the heels of reports that Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton will start the year on the injured list. Stanton's elbows are in rough shape, and after receiving platelet-rich plasma injections, his status for the season is no in doubt and surgery may be the only option. New York will also be without 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil who will be sidelined until probably June with a lat strain.

Astros fans have (rightfully) been critical of Houston's offseason transactions. Houston traded Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, and lost longtime fixtures Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman to free agency. But you can bet your bottom dollar that Yankees fans are losing their ever-loving minds this morning in wake of New York's inept offseason.

According to source, Gerrit Cole has been recommended to have TJ surgery... but they are now waiting for a 2nd opinion to confirm the diagnosis #Yankees — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) March 10, 2025

The Yankees lost perennial MVP finalist Juan Soto to their inter-city rival while failing to make any major upgrades to the roster. New York's offseason additions included adding an aging Paul Goldschmidt, trading away their Platinum Glove Award-winning catcher (Jose Trevino), and securing Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs after a down-year in the Windy City.

About the only thing Yankees GM Brian Cashman can hang his hat on this winter is trading for All-Star closer Devin Williams. But that acquisition will be of little value if the Yankees don't have a lead heading into the ninth inning.

The fact of the matter is, the Yankees made more headlines this offseason after abolishing their long-held facial hair policy than any roster move Cashman and his cadre of clowns put together. New York is now scrambling to find a stop-gap replacement or face the stern reality of (gulp) Marcus Stroman being named the Yankees Opening Day starter.

Astros decision to forgo Gerrit Cole contract extension proves wise in light of latest injury

Cole called Houston home for two seasons, and that stretch of his career was arguably the best we've ever seen from the six-time All-Star. Cole was 35-10 in 65 starts while posting a 2.68 ERA and 602 punch outs over 412 ⅔ innings pitched.

Cole's two-year stint in Houston paved the way for his record-breaking contract with the Yankees. But Houston's aversion to such long-term deals, especially for pitchers, has consistently proven to be a prudent way to do business. While sometimes controversial, Houston has been able to maintain success nearly a decade without heavy investments in long-term deals.

New York's latest setback may have thrust the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox to the front of the line in the AL East. Though the Astros have consistently dominated the Yankees over the past several seasons, New York finally showed signs of life against Houston in 2024.

Without Cole on the mound, a Yankees' return to the World Series took a massive hit. In turn, it sure seems like this development may have eliminated one of the Astros' biggest competitors in the AL.

