Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez may have cost himself millions of dollars with that little stunt he pulled last week. By now, everyone has probably seen video of the incident involving Valdez and his battery mate Cesar Salazar.

The Astros starter got crossed up with his catcher; the results of which saw Salazar take a 93 mph fastball off his body just moments after Valdez gave up a grand slam to Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham. Valdez turned his back to Salazar, who glanced toward the dugout and then his pitcher with a quizzical look.

Debates rages all last week about whether or not Valdez got crossways with his catcher on purpose. Though both players denied such a conflict — Salazar blamed the crowd noise — Valdez's intent was clearer than a preacher's conscience on a Sunday morning. He hit his catcher on purpose, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, at least one team has scratched Valdez off their list as a free agent target this coming winter.

Framber Valdez's viral incident might've helped Astros massively in free agency

Nightengale didn't cite the name of the organization that will no longer consider Valdez a viable option in free agency, but based on the reaction throughout the league, there's bound to be more than just one franchise who plans to cross Valdez off their list of potential free agent fits.

MLB Central reacts to the cross-up between Framber Valdez and César Salazar during yesterday's Yankees-Astros game. pic.twitter.com/RPgHPksJ90 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 3, 2025

In a strange way, this could conceivably help the Astros retain their starter — if they even want him back at this point. Though Valdez's skills are undeniable, his attitude throughout the season has been questionable at best. This incident with Salazar was not the first time Valdez has taken issue with one of his teammates.

After the stats Valdez put up earlier in the season, it appeared to be a forgone conclusion that his price tag would far exceed the number Houston would be willing to match. But his latest incident could have other organizations getting cold feet, and when it's time to put together offers this winter, don't think for one second that every Major League front office won't have that occurrence in that back of their minds.

That could potentially lower Valdez's asking price, which may put Houston in play to retain the lefty heading into 2026. What seemed inconceivable a few months back could suddenly be in play once the offseason begins. Don't be shocked if the Astros are mentioned as a potential landing spot for Valdez this winter.

