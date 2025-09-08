Framber Valdez exit talk keeps heating up with Bleacher Report’s latest take

Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros are headed in polar opposite directions. Rumors have been picking up steam concerning Valdez’s seemingly inevitable departure from Houston this coming winter in free agency, and Tuesday night’s buffoonery from Valdez only transformed those rumors into blatant wishes from many Astros supporters.

In case you missed it, Valdez took out his frustrations on the one man who was trying to help him during a losing performance against the New York Yankees.

After shaking off catcher César Salazar and subsequently allowing a grand slam to Trent Grisham, Valdez aimed what should have been self-punishment in the direction of Salazar two pitches later, in the form of a blistering fastball that intentionally crossed up Salazar and nearly injured the innocent catcher.

Framber Valdez did not step off the mound when César Salazar motioned for him to moments before Trent Grisham’s grand slam.



Framber Valdez and César Salazar then got crossed up two pitches after the grand slam.



🎥: Space City Home Network pic.twitter.com/GqUOdxm59k — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 3, 2025

Valdez’s shenanigans didn’t end on the field, either, as he avoided accountability post-game by not owning up to the obvious display of classlessness.

All signs are pointing towards a Framber Valdez Astros departure

If Valdez was already on the cusp of a surefire offseason exit, Tuesday night’s events only served as a sort of symbolic nail in the coffin of his Astros tenure, which, it’s worth reminding, has been defined by considerable success — two All-Star appearances for Valdez (2022, 2023) and a World Series ring in 2022.

It’s been a good ride, but based on financial and franchise cultural considerations, it would be surprising at this point to see Valdez in an Astros uniform past 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly made a Valdez prediction on Tuesday that looks even better a day later. He forecasted that Houston will let Valdez walk this winter.

“Whether it's been Charlie Morton, Gerrit Cole or Justin Verlander, the Astros haven't typically gotten into bidding wars for their star pitchers in free agency,” Kelly wrote.

“Certainly, Houston would like to keep Valdez, who has a 3.18 ERA and two complete games over 26 starts this season. But recent history tells us they are more likely to let another team pay him over $100 million heading into his age-32 season in free agency.”

Valdez might not fit into Houston’s near-future plans, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a viable asset for another squad, perhaps one within the American League East. It would be a bitter experience for Astros fans to see Valdez excelling with another AL team, but at the same time, moving on right now feels like the obvious move, for multiple reasons.

Then again, winning tends to cure all ills. If Valdez produces this postseason and the Astros go on a miraculous run — to the World Series, even — this conversation might sound a lot different in November.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill