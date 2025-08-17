Former GM all but rules out Framber Valdez return to Astros in offseason forecast

Even with the success that the Houston Astros have had this season, it's felt like the writing has been on the wall that Framber Valdez won't be returning to the Astros once he hits free agency this offseason. Valdez is positioning himself to be the top starting pitcher available on the free-agent market this offseason, and following their history, it doesn't feel like the Astros will be swimming in the same market.

Former Major League Baseball general manager Jim Bowden all but confirmed that feeling, ranking Valdez as the No. 2 free agent available this winter.

"Valdez is a big-game pitcher with a proven track record of performing in postseason games. He’s an elite ground-ball pitcher who pitches deep into games. He’s topped 175 innings and finished top 10 in the NL Cy Young Award voting in each of the past three seasons. Of all the starting pitchers expected to be in this year’s free-agent class, he’s having the best season (11-5 with a 2.97 ERA)."

Astros may be letting Framber Valdez walk and GM’s take says it all

Ironically, Valdez is sandwiched between two former Astros players. Bowden has Kyle Tucker, despite his current slump, as the top free agent on the market this offseason, with Alex Bregman landing at No. 3.

Tucker and Bregman joining Valdez at the top of Bowden's free-agent ranking only confirms that the starting pitcher's departure from the team is inevitable. The primary reason why the Astros were willing to trade Tucker last offseason was that they knew they would not be among the top bidders for his services this offseason. As with Bregman, while the Astros were trying to bring him back last offseason, letting him sign with the Boston Red Sox appears to have worked out in their favor. Isaac Paredes was having an All-Star campaign while replacing Bregman this season. Even after Paredes' injury, Carlos Correa hasn't missed a beat upon his return to Houston.

Letting Valdez walk this offseason will certainly be a gamble for the Astros, especially when you consider the number of starting pitching injuries they've had this season. That said, it's a gamble that Dana Brown's front office often prefers.

